Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.55

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.55 and last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 51.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.