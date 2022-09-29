BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. BlackBerry traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 312908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at $408,563.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at $408,563.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $194,846 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry
BlackBerry Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
