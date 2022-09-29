BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. BlackBerry traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 312908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at $408,563.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at $408,563.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $194,846 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 338,370 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,681 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.