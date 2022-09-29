Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 58.9% in September

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 231,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.62.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.