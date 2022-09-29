Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 58.9% in September

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 231,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.