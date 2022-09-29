Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) General Counsel Sells $184,500.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 105,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aviv Hillo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $237,700.00.

Blink Charging stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 923,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,425. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $781.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24.

Several brokerages have commented on BLNK. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Blink Charging by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $6,346,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Blink Charging by 453.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

