Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 285.1% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOAC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 2,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,421. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

