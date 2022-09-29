Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.91

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.91 and traded as low as C$14.95. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.20, with a volume of 35,530 shares.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$334.65 million and a P/E ratio of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.58, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.90.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.