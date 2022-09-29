Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Boston Scientific by 46.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Boston Scientific by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

BSX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. 150,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,248 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.