BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet cut BP from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.16.

BP Trading Up 3.7 %

BP opened at $28.56 on Monday. BP has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.41. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -40.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BP by 200.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

