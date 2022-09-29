Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BRC opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.95. Brady has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

