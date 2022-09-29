Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,347 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.29% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.