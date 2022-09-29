Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells $578,401.80 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $578,401.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,963 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $250,505.63.

On Thursday, June 30th, Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $461,261.52.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -20.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in Braze during the first quarter valued at $140,758,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $3,086,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.