Bread (BRD) Trading 74.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bread (BRD) traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. Bread has a market cap of $999,711.65 and $519.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,477.10 or 0.99989662 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057788 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00079622 BTC.

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

