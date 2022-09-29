Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 79 ($0.95). 54,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 382,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.14 ($0.96).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Brickability Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £227.71 million and a PE ratio of 1,900.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87.
Brickability Group Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Brickability Group
In other news, insider Susan McErlain purchased 24,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.68 ($24,150.17).
About Brickability Group
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
