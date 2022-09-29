Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the August 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bridgestone Trading Down 0.8 %

BRDCY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 398,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bridgestone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Featured Stories

