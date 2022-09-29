BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Stock Price Down 7.8%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 3,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 798,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 9.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $808.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.
BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.
Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
