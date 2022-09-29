BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Stock Price Down 7.8%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSPGet Rating) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 3,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 798,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $808.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 50.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Stories

