Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Down to $6.12

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $5.81. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRLT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $541.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 703,460 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

