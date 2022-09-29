Brokerages Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price at $94.68

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.68.
ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
