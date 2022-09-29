Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Price Target at $307.18

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:ESS opened at $244.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.25 and its 200 day moving average is $292.67. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $237.89 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.