Brokerages Set Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Target Price at $95.00

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

