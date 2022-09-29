Brokerages Set HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) PT at $48.00

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLFFF shares. Cheuvreux lowered HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.10) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HelloFresh from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of HLFFF opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

