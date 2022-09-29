Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) PT at $109.20

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. MasTec’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

