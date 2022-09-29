Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target at $76.67

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXRT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 187.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $12,805,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,735,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

