Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT at $365.58

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $365.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $66,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 247,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,703,000 after buying an additional 34,337 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $292.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $285.75 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

