Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT at $365.58

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $365.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Public Storage Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $66,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 247,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,703,000 after buying an additional 34,337 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $292.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $285.75 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

