Brokerages Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price at $106.36

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.77.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

