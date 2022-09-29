Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target at $26.83

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 5.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after acquiring an additional 152,356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 282,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

