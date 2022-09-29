Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) PT at $54.17

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.