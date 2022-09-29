Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Ervin Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 6.5% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $810,807,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.61. 49,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,609. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

