Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.86

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 8913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -60.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

