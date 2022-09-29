Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.23

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 16457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $930.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.