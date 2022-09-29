BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.63-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.36 billion-$7.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion. BRP also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.70- EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOOO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.92.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $96.72.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BRP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

