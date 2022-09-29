BTIG Research Trims Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price to $21.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCAT. Piper Sandler cut shares of Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.62.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of HCAT opened at $10.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,964 shares of company stock worth $26,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

