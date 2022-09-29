Bullseye Investment Management LLC Buys 92,338 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 533.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up 2.8% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,871,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,888,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 76,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

