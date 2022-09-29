Bullseye Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 8.9% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.43. 3,415,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,084,116. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

