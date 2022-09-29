Bullseye Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 0.4% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 213,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,300,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,773. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $130.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

