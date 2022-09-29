Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Boosted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 0.11% of Burlington Stores worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $116.84 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $308.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

