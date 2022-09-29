Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.84

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.84 and traded as low as $12.76. Burnham shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 350 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.96%.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

