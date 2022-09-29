BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Stock Price Up 3.7%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

BuzzFeed Stock Up 15.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BuzzFeed stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Rating) by 209.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,527 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BuzzFeed were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships.

