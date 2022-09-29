Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,375 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.57. 432,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049,989. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

