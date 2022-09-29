Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.58.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $10.19 on Thursday, reaching $389.81. The stock had a trading volume of 53,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.14. The stock has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

