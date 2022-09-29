Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.67. 1,826,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of -0.11.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 292,784 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

