Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CALM traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.67. 1,826,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of -0.11.
Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
