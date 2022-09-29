CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Wes Cummins Purchases 194,600 Shares

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins bought 194,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $809,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423,759 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,837.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CalAmp stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,275. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
