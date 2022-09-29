CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Wes Cummins Purchases 194,600 Shares

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMPGet Rating) Director Wes Cummins bought 194,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $809,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423,759 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,837.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CalAmp Stock Performance

CalAmp stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,275. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 1,823.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 1,595,278 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,295,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.