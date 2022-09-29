Camden National Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Camden National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of CAC opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $643.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. Camden National has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Camden National by 33.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Camden National by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 20.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

