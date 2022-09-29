Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on kneat.com (OTC:KSIOF)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of kneat.com (OTC:KSIOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KSIOF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on kneat.com in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on kneat.com in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

OTC:KSIOF opened at $1.91 on Monday. kneat.com has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.20.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

