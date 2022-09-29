Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.87

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 41176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Canada Goose Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 246,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

