Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$222.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$222.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTC.A. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$150.56 on Thursday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$146.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$196.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$162.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

