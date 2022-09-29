Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Down 7.7%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.82. Approximately 1,644,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,619,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.15.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.71.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.