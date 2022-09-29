Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,914 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 4.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after acquiring an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after acquiring an additional 84,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.05. 2,651,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $309.34 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.