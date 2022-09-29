Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $236.94 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $174.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.12 and a 200 day moving average of $249.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

