Carillonium finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13,375.76 (CAROM)

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded 96.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Carillonium finance has a total market capitalization of $13,375.76 and $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carillonium finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carillonium finance has traded 92% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010900 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Carillonium finance
Carillonium finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Carillonium finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Carillonium finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carillonium finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.