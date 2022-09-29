Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,023,600 shares, an increase of 187.4% from the August 31st total of 356,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Carrefour Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of CRRFY traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 798,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRRFY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

